5G chip maket to be dominated by Qualcomm, Intel, and MediaTek

Huawei is using its own Kirin chipsets in its phones, and, after yesterday’s unveiling, we know it will use its own Balong 5000 5G chip as well. Despite that, according a recent report, the 5G chip maket is dominated by key players like Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.

Unnamed sources cited by the report believe that “Qualcomm, Intel and MediaTek will remain the only three players in the segment of 5G modem chips in the initial stage of the 5G era“. The report also mentions that, despite being late to the show as usual, Apple will likely opt for either Intel’s or MediaTek’s 5G solutions, considering the court battles and status quo with Qualcomm.

MediaTek is considered to be the one with the most potential for growth. The company offers “high price/performance ratios in chip offerings”, which it can leverage to grow and establish a solid position in the 5G game ahead.