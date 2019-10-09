5G and AI will drive Intel growth over the next decade

Back in summer Apple acquired the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business, with the chip-maker only serving Apple as far as smartphone modems are concerned. Even though it dominates the PC market, Intel didn’t manage to succeed in the smartphone chip segment, but now it is looking at emerging technologies to drive growth in the next decade. The information comes from DigiTimes which cites unnamed market observers, who believe the key to Intel’s success is going to be 5G and AI.

Intel intends to put increased focus on non-smartphone device applications, including a wide range of data-centric platforms and edge computing devices, in the 5G world while maintaining its PC and server dominance — DigiTimes

“Chip demand for cloud computing and edge computing devices, including autonomous vehicles“, is specifically what the observers believe will boost Intel over the next ten years. AI, on the other hand, is believed to be another opportunity for Intel. The chip-maker has already unveiled, earlier this year, its first AI processor, the Nervana NNP-I, a chip which, according to reports, has been adopted by Facebook.