We’ve been looking at a few spot reports in Europe saying that certain countries would be getting the Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB of native storage  the most ever offered on a smartphone. But we were still wondering how far Samsung would reach with this big device?

Well, trusted figure at WinFuture Roland Quandt has learned that not only will the 8GB RAM/512GB storage option spread across great Europe, but that it will come in two colors: black and blue. The standard memory option will now be 128GB and it will have black, blue and an additional purple color as depicted by NieuweMobiel. There’s no information on a potential 256GB offering and we shouldn’t expect all of this to reflect on retail availability in the United States.

That said, the 128GB version has been called to price from about £950 while the top-end version will cost around £1,150. This would be a scary translation to any currency, but if we’re being expected to pay nearly $1,250 for a base model Note 9, we either have to hope for big subsidies from the networks or that some creative currency exchange interpretation will happen.

The Note 9 is set to be Unpacked in New York on August 9.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

