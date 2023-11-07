The holidays are upon us, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. You don’t have to wait too long to snap some amazing deals on some of the best and latest products, including smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, smart TVs, streaming devices, and so much more. Black Friday is kicking off on November 24, 2023, offering massive discounts both online and in-store, with retailers matching Amazon’s prices.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday become major events in recent years, offering never-seen-before excitement and savings on various items, ranging from everyday household items to the latest tech gadgets and appliances. If you’re after a great deal, you might want to read on, as I’ve collected some of the best sources that helped me save hundreds of dollars in the past few years on gifts for my family, friends, and even myself.

1 Pocketnow Daily Deals

Pocketnow has saved people massive amounts in recent years, and we’re keen on finding the best deals for our audience. With many years of experience and a sharp eye for finding the latest deals, our deals guru, Samuel Martinez, has been bringing better and bigger savings to your screens daily.

On Pocketnow, you can find daily deals on some of the most popular electronic items, such as new Mac, Windows, and Chromebook computers, smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, gaming consoles, headphones, and so much more. We always have a highlighted section during special holiday sales events such as Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and other festive events so you can find the best limited-time bargains in one place.

2 Amazon & eBay

Close

Amazon Daily Deals are one of the easiest and best ways to save money on your favorite gadgets and everyday essentials. Amazon offers easy returns, great customer support, fast delivery, and amazing deals on everything you can imagine. Lighting deals offer higher discounts than standard deals, and with Black Friday and the holidays upon us, it’s time to become a Prime member, take on exclusive offers, and save hundreds of dollars. Here are some of our top tips and quick links to get you started.

eBay also has a Special Deals section that offers special discounts on brand-new, refurbished and used items. If you’re after a bargain and want to save some money on a rare item, eBay is one of the best places. eBay offers vouchers, exclusive offers from select partners, and certified refurbished items that look as good as new, saving you hundreds of dollars. Most items come with warranties, and eBay offers a great customer experience with friendly and quick support.

Top Tips for Amazon:

Check back frequently: Make sure you check back frequently and save the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages to save time. Deals change as often as every five minutes, so having a link saved could save you from the item going out of stock, or, worse, having a discount expire.

Make sure you check back frequently and save the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages to save time. Deals change as often as every five minutes, so having a link saved could save you from the item going out of stock, or, worse, having a discount expire. Amazon Fresh: From November 15 through November 28, customers can enjoy 15% off in-store purchases of $50+ and Prime members can enjoy 25% off in-store purchases of $50+ from Amazon Fresh (terms apply).

From November 15 through November 28, customers can enjoy 15% off in-store purchases of $50+ and Prime members can enjoy 25% off in-store purchases of $50+ from Amazon Fresh (terms apply). Invite-only deals: From November 13, Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out during the holiday season. This includes must-have products such as security cameras, smart speakers, and more. Prime members are notified via email on a rolling basis from November 19 through November 22 with instructions on how to purchase select items.

3 Carrier Deals

It’s a well-known fact that most people buy smartphones and tablets through their carriers as it's easier to pay off an expensive gadget than paying for it outright. Suppose you usually upgrade before the holiday season. In that case, you’ll be glad to know that carriers often let you save up to $1,000 on select devices, and some will go as far as giving away devices for free, assuming you sign up for a selected plan.

We encourage our audience, who are due for an upgrade, that if they can wait until Black Friday or the holiday sales to kick in, to wait a few additional days and weeks. These events usually provide different bundles, discounts, and other goodies that could result in you saving up hundreds of dollars.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are the largest network providers in the US, all competing for your hard-earned cash. We recommend you take a look at the network coverage map to see the signal strength and 5G coverage, and only then decide on the device you want to upgrade to. It’s also worth mentioning that MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) also offer deals, and sometimes better or the same bundles as the big three for even less. You can see the entire MVNO list here.

4 OEM Deals

Suppose you don’t want to buy a contract and you want to own your device the moment you purchase it, then buying it outright might be a good idea. OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) also offer cheaper monthly plans, and even more enticing trade-in offers to save hundreds of dollars. OEMs include Samsung, Google, Apple, OnePlus, LG, and many more.

Samsung usually offers massive discounts, deals, and bundles on its latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, computers, and even appliances during special sales events. The company also offers high trade-in values for used, and broken devices, saving you the hassle of recycling and having to deal with other people through eBay, Swappa, or other services.

usually offers massive discounts, deals, and bundles on its latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, computers, and even appliances during special sales events. The company also offers high trade-in values for used, and broken devices, saving you the hassle of recycling and having to deal with other people through eBay, Swappa, or other services. Apple often gives out holiday gift cards to users, enabling them to spend their vouchers on the App Store, or another Apple product. Apple also started taking trade-ins more seriously in the past few years, and the company is offering even more value for old iPhones and Apple products.

often gives out holiday gift cards to users, enabling them to spend their vouchers on the App Store, or another Apple product. Apple also started taking trade-ins more seriously in the past few years, and the company is offering even more value for old iPhones and Apple products. Google , like most other companies, offers great trade-in values for iPhones, and old Pixel products. The company also offers hundreds of dollars off of its latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds, saving you anywhere from $10 to $300 on select devices.

, like most other companies, offers great trade-in values for iPhones, and old Pixel products. The company also offers hundreds of dollars off of its latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds, saving you anywhere from $10 to $300 on select devices. OnePlus usually offers up to $250 off of its smartphones, and we expect OnePlus to have another sales event offering a similar sales discount and additional trade-in promotion in 2023.

CamelCamelCamel : It lets you track prices and receive notifications when an item meets the threshold that you set. It’s a completely free service, and it’s a must-have if you use Amazon. The service also lets you see the price history of all the items, helping you make a better decision about whether an item is worth purchasing now, or whether you should wait for a better deal

: It lets you track prices and receive notifications when an item meets the threshold that you set. It’s a completely free service, and it’s a must-have if you use Amazon. The service also lets you see the price history of all the items, helping you make a better decision about whether an item is worth purchasing now, or whether you should wait for a better deal Honey (Browser Extension) : It’s a free extension for your browser that lets you track the price history, see price changes, and offer coupons and vouchers. Honey also works across a large number of online retailers, enabling you to earn Gold points that you can then redeem for vouchers.

Do you have any other tips and tricks to save money? Let us know in the comments down below!