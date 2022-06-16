5 reasons to buy the 2022 Apple MacBook Air over the M2 MacBook Pro

For the first time in a while, Apple launched new hardware products at WWDC. While the company didn't reveal the first AR/VR Mixed Reality headset we're all expecting, it did unveil its all-new MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pro. Both the new MacBooks are powered by the second-generation M-series chip, the Apple M2, and come with a number of features.

While Apple still hasn't revealed the pre-order dates for the M2 MacBook Air, the pre-orders for the 2022 MacBook Pro with the M2 chipset start June 17, 2022. Since both the new Macs are powered by the second-generation Apple Silicon, you must be confused about which Mac you should get — especially since the Pro costs only $100 more than the Air. However, we think the 2022 MacBook Air is a better buy than the M2 MacBook Pro for most people. Here's why:

M2 MacBook Air vs M2 MacBook Pro Specs Comparison

Category MacBook Air MacBook Pro Display 13.6 inches, 2560 x 1664, Liquid Retina Display 13.3 inches, 2560 x 1600, Retina display Touch Bar No Yes CPU M2, 8-core M2, 8-core GPU 8-core 10-core RAM 8/16/24GB 8/16/24GB Internal Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, MagSafe, 3.5mm headphone jack Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery (Rated) Up to 18 hours Up to 20 hours Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.6 inches Weight 1.24 kg (2.7 pounds) 1.4 kg (3 pounds) Colors Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Silver, Space Gray Starting Price $1199 $1299

Lower Price

The new MacBook Air with the Apple M2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage is available at a price of $1199 in the United States. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro with the same Apple M2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage costs $100 more, i.e., $1299 (though you get two extra GPU cores).

MagSafe

Apple re-introduced MagSafe charging to the MacBook Pro series with the launch of 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models. The MagSafe charging has now made its way to the MacBook Air, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro still charges via the USB-C port. There are many benefits of having MagSafe charging. One of the conveniences that MagSafe brings is it perfectly aligns itself, while you will have to manually plug in the cable when using the USB-C charging port on the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The MagSafe charger also snaps off automatically in case of accidental jerks, whereas it can lead to port damage in the case of the MacBook Pro. Another benefit of having MagSafe is that an extra USB-C port is available for you to use when you charge your MacBook Air. On the Pro, one port would be acquired by the charging adapter and you will find only one slot available to yourself.

New Design

Apple updated the MacBook's design language with the launch of the 2021 MacBook Pro models. The company has now given the MacBook Air the same design treatment. The old wedged design is now gone and the new MacBook Air looks more modern than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with flat edges and a sleeker design. The overall look is also more in-line with the design language Apple is trying to implement on all of its Macs.

The MacBook Air is also lighter in comparison to the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. While the MacBook Pro weighs 3 pounds, the Air comes in at only 2.7 pounds. It is also slightly (20%) smaller in volume than the MacBook Pro making it easier to carry.

Another advantage of buying the new MacBook Air over the MacBook Pro is that the Air comes with a color-matched keyboard and MagSafe cable. For example, if you buy the Mightnight color variant of the MacBook Air, you will receive the MagSafe cable that matches with the color of your laptop. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro ships with the standard white-color charging adapter.

(Slightly) Bigger Display

The MacBook Pro comes with a 13.3-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. On the other hand, the MacBook Air comes with a slightly bigger 13.6-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1664. Both the display offer 500 nits of peak brightness, wide color (P3) coverage, and True Tone support.

Even though the overall size of the two laptops is almost the same, the main difference is that the Air features much slimmer display bezels than the Pro. It also comes with a notch up top. If you want a Mac that looks similar to the newer Pro models and makes the most out of screen real estate, we recommend you to go with the 2022 MacBook Air over the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Full HD webcam

The new MacBook Air comes with a 1080p full HD webcam whereas the MacBook Pro features only a 720p video calling camera. If your work involves a lot of video calls and online meetings, the MacBook Air seems like a better buy thanks to the full HD webcam that it comes with.

Overall, the new MacBook Air seems like a better deal if you're in the market for a laptop with an Apple M2 chipset. However, if you're really keen on buying a device that can sustain performance for long periods of time, we recommend you to take a look at the M2 MacBook Pro and even the last year's M1 Pro MacBook Pro (even though it costs a bit more, it comes with the newer design). What would you buy if given a choice: the new M2 MacBook Air or the M2 MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!