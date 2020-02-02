Up till now, Realme was a Flipkart exclusive brand. However, things are changing and 5 Realme phones have made their way to Amazon.in.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took Twitter to reveal that Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 and Realme C2 will now be sold via Amazon in India.

Great news for you guys!

Reaching maximum user base & providing ease of access to our users has always been our priority.



Your favourite #realme smartphones will now be available on @amazonIN starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KUamPDUogx — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 30, 2020

Apart from Realme C2 and Realme X, all other phones are fairly new. While only 5 Realme phones are available on Amazon.in right now, the number is expected to expand going forward. However, the upcoming Realme C3 is still said to be a Flipkart-exclusive.

Realme’s Amazon.in smartphone range starts at Rs 7,499 with the Realme C2 and goes up to Rs 19,999 with the Realme X.