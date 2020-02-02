Realme smartphones available on Amazon.in
Author
Tags

Up till now, Realme was a Flipkart exclusive brand. However, things are changing and 5 Realme phones have made their way to Amazon.in.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took Twitter to reveal that Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 and Realme C2 will now be sold via Amazon in India.

Apart from Realme C2 and Realme X, all other phones are fairly new. While only 5 Realme phones are available on Amazon.in right now, the number is expected to expand going forward. However, the upcoming Realme C3 is still said to be a Flipkart-exclusive.

Realme’s Amazon.in smartphone range starts at Rs 7,499 with the Realme C2 and goes up to Rs 19,999 with the Realme X.

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Kuo: Apple FORCED to CHANGE iPhone to USB-C?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possibility of getting USB-C charging ports in future Apple devices, Samsung Galaxy S20 registrations and more

Apparently, future 6G speeds could give us up to 1TB/s

The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology have already started to work on the next-generation 6G network that would give us amazing speeds

It seems that Apple will have to include USB-C ports in their future devices

The parliament of the European Union has voted in favor of creating laws that could make Apple start including USB-C ports in their future devices