Key Takeaways Apple is expected to release refreshed iPad Pro models with the new Apple M3 chip and OLED panels, offering improved performance and visuals for professionals.

The iPad Air may also see updates, including new sizes, the Apple M3 chip, and potentially a lower price point for the smaller model.

The Mac Studio could receive the new M3 series of chips, along with potential improvements in ports and connectivity features, to enhance its power and performance.

2023 was an exciting year for Apple users and fans around the world. The company announced that RCS messaging is coming to iMessage, users in the EU would be allowed to download apps from outside the App Store, the addition of a USB-C port on the latest iPhone 15 series, the new and immensely powerful M3 chip, and so much more.

There was a lot of new innovation and much-awaited features coming to the Apple universe, and here are five new and improved products that we’re expecting to see Apple bring in 2024. The devices include new iPad Pros, iPad Air, new Mac computers, and even the new Vision Pro Mixed Reality headset.

5 Refreshed iPad Pro series

According to the latest rumors, Apple is working on a refreshed the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro. The current 4th generation was announced all the way back in October 2022, and hasn’t seen a refresh in over a year. Apple is well overdue for an update, and we’re expecting a lot of smaller and more noticeable changes.

Most importantly, the new iPad Pros are rumored to come with the new Apple M3 chip, based on the new 3nm process. This will bring massive performance and efficiency improvements that will improve the workflow for professionals who rely on the iPad for video, and photo editing. We could also see more professional tools come to the platform, and the devices are rumored to replace the mini-LED panels with OLED, offering deeper blacks, higher brightness levels, and punchier colors.

4 New iPad Air sizes

Alongside the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is reported to get a few new goodies, including different sizes, a new chip, and various smaller enhancements that could make it even more appealing. The iPad Air could come in two sizes, including a 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display, the same as the iPad Pro series.

It’s unclear what other improvements could be found on the new iPad Air tablets, but we’re expecting the Apple M3 series of chips, support for the Apple Pencil, and potentially an even lower price point for the smaller model.

3 Refreshed Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is available with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, and while they’re immensely powerful, they don’t benefit from the newer 3nm process. That’s set to change, as Apple could bring the new M3 series of chips to improve the power of these workhorses. We haven’t seen many rumors about any potential changes. Still, given what we’ve seen on existing and recently upgraded MacBook Pro laptops and the new iMac, we could see a new chip, improved ports, and connectivity features.

2 Focus on AI features

Apple is seemingly left behind in the recent AI race, and the company is behind the curve. While Siri hasn’t improved all that much in recent years, we could see an improved model with more advanced features and a much deeper understanding.

We’re also expecting Apple to build AI into more of its own applications and hardware, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company announced several new features in 2023, and we’re expecting even more breaking news stories revealing brand-new AI features on iOS 18, and other platforms and devices.

1 Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro is scheduled to debut sometime next year and will shape Apple’s future in a completely new way. It won’t be cheap, costing a whopping $3,499. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a first-generation product of its kind, and development took many years.

Based on Apple’s presentation and numerous demos from developers working on software for this exciting new product, we know that the Vision Pro will offer an experience that we haven’t seen before in the AR /VR and MR world. (AR: Augmented Reality, VR: Virtual Reality, MR: Mixed Reality)

The Vision Pro will work with your voice, and natural hand gestures, and offer bright and high-resolution displays that offer a new way to get work done, enjoy movies, and catch up with friends. It’ll seamlessly integrate into the Apple ecosystem, and there’s a chance it’ll become a must-have accessory in the near future – especially as the price becomes more affordable in the years to come.

