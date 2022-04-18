These are the 5 apps I always install first on a new MacBook

The new Apple MacBook Pro devices come with the M1 Pro and M1 Ultra chips that unlock previously unseen and unheard potential. If you’ve recently upgraded, or plan to upgrade, it’s worth considering some of these new apps, especially if you’re switching from Windows.

The apps that I’ll share with you are listed alphabetically and make using your mac ever so slightly easier. Some of the apps let you quickly find and uninstall third-party apps, some let you manage the windows, like on Windows 10 and 11, and some let you take advantage of the missing clipboard feature. I would also recommend you check out my 10 apps that I can’t live without post that shows my must-have apps.

Delete Apps

The application, as the name suggests, lets you easily uninstall and remove third-party applications from your Mac. It supports the Apple M1 silicon chips, making uninstalling and managing your apps far safer and quicker. The application also shows how much space each application takes up and how much free space is available.

The best of all this is that there are no hidden charges and purchases, and there are no ads. The app itself weighs 6MB, and it takes up little to no storage, and I haven’t once had an issue with it.

Delete Apps: Uninstaller

iStat Menus

iStat Menus is a paid app, and it starts at $9.99 on the App Store, and $14.39 on the developer’s website. The application includes a 6-month weather forecast (which costs extra due to the API requests), but the app itself is a one-time purchase only. iStat menus include dropdowns and other menu bar items that let users monitor the CPU, GPU, power usage, control the fans, reorder and change the menu layout, see weather temperature, and many more features.

If you’re like me and want to have dual clocks, one displaying EST and another for UTC, and want to see the temperature of the CPUs, it’s a must-have application. It’s really worth the price, and it supports the latest M1 series of Apple chips.

iStat Menus

Pictogram

macOS 12 Monterey introduced slightly different icons, and if you still have apps that haven’t changed or been updated for a while, you might want to give this free app a try. Pictogram makes it easy to change the icons for apps on your Mac, and it preserves the custom icons, even after the applications are updated.

macOSicons is one of the best places to browse and download official and customized icons for your favorite applications.

Pictogram

Pelican

I downloaded Pelican when it was still free, and although it costs $2.99 at the moment, it’s one of the best clipboard managers that you’ll find on Mac. It lets you access the last 999 copied texts and images, it lets you search, pin, and delete clipboard content easily, and everything is stored locally on your computer. If a password manager removed a copied password from the clipboard, Pelican will do the same to protect your privacy.

It’s a simple and straightforward application, and if I had to purchase it again, I would buy it in a heartbeat. It saved me a lot of time, and it’s one of the best applications that you’ll find on the App Store, it’s well worth the little investment to show your support for the developer. The application supports English, Russian, Spanish and Turkish languages.

Pelican

Spectacle

Spectacle is a window manager application. Although the application is no longer actively maintained, it’s still one of the best free apps that gives you a Windows-like windows managing experience on Mac. You can set up custom keyboard shortcuts and manage, resize, and move windows. I’ve been using this ever since I moved over to Mac, and I will likely continue to use it until it becomes unsupported.

Many other applications do the same task, in case it ever gets discontinued, here’s a list of apps that we’d recommend checking out.

Spectacle

What other applications would you like to see added to this list? Let us know in the comments down below!

These are some of the best and latest Mac devices, powered by the M1 series of Apple Silicon

