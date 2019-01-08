Android

5 Galaxy S10 variants, iPhone camera arrangement redesign? | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung will reportedly launch five versions of the Galaxy S10 instead of the  fourwere expecting. New CAD renders and leaked specs of the regular Huawei P30 remind us a lot of the P20 Pro. Some weird iPhone renders emerged over the weekend showing a very odd camera arrangement. BOE is showcasing a new foldable display which is very light and could be the one on the Huawei foldable smartphone. We end today’s show with official laptop announcements from LG, Samsung and Huawei. Stay tuned for more CES content!


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed