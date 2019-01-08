5 Galaxy S10 variants, iPhone camera arrangement redesign? | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung will reportedly launch five versions of the Galaxy S10 instead of the fourwere expecting. New CAD renders and leaked specs of the regular Huawei P30 remind us a lot of the P20 Pro. Some weird iPhone renders emerged over the weekend showing a very odd camera arrangement. BOE is showcasing a new foldable display which is very light and could be the one on the Huawei foldable smartphone. We end today’s show with official laptop announcements from LG, Samsung and Huawei. Stay tuned for more CES content!



