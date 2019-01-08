5 Galaxy S10 variants, iPhone camera arrangement redesign? | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung will reportedly launch five versions of the Galaxy S10 instead of the fourwere expecting. New CAD renders and leaked specs of the regular Huawei P30 remind us a lot of the P20 Pro. Some weird iPhone renders emerged over the weekend showing a very odd camera arrangement. BOE is showcasing a new foldable display which is very light and could be the one on the Huawei foldable smartphone. We end today’s show with official laptop announcements from LG, Samsung and Huawei. Stay tuned for more CES content!
- Not three, not four, but five Galaxy S10 models coming?
- Huawei P30 renders suggest triple-cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner
- First we had images, now we have a video of the Huawei P30 renders
- BOE foldable display demoed, can be folded 100,000 times
- Huawei MateBook 13 will blow you away from $999
- Samsung announces high-end gaming laptop, two stylish notebooks
Discuss This Post