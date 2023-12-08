Key Takeaways The foldable flip phone market is expected to become more competitive and affordable in the coming months and years as more companies join the race.

Samsung, although a pioneer in the foldable market, is falling behind its competitors like Motorola and OPPO and is expected to make improvements to their Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series in 2024.

Motorola's Razr+ and Razr (2023) flip phones performed well in 2023 and are recommended for their affordable price, excellent features, and good hardware. In 2024, Motorola is expected to release more premium and affordable flip phone options.

There aren’t many foldable flip phones we can recommend due to the limited number of devices available in North America and Europe, but more companies are expected to join the race in the coming months and years as the market becomes more competitive and the devices become easier and cheaper to produce.

2023 was a great year for foldables, and while we haven’t seen many flip phones announced, the ones that launched offered excellent hardware, great specifications, and major improvements to their hinge, displays, and larger cover screens. We expect this trend to continue, and rumor has it, that 2024 could be a great year for modern flip phones.

5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Source: Pocketnow

One of the most anticipated devices in the foldable smartphone industry is the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung is a pioneer in the foldable market, and the Z Flip series are the most popular device in its category, dominating the market. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the most sold flip phones and undoubtedly one of the best compact smartphones in 2023.

However, 2023 showed that Samsung is starting to fall behind the likes of Motorola, OPPO, and a few other companies that have now embraced and joined the flip phone space. In 2024, Samsung is expected to make more extensive improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. It’s currently unclear what those changes could include, but early rumors claim the next Z Flip 6 could feature smaller bezels and an even larger cover screen (via GSMArena).

4 An affordable Galaxy Z Flip

Source: Pocketnow

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs $999.99, but it’s often on sale for as low as $800, not to mention that Samsung offers various trade-in deals that could bring the price down even lower. And while the $1,000 price tag is common for modern flagship phones, it’s often out of reach for many people.

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip that could offer similar features at a midranger price. As much as we’d love to share, the rumors are thin, and we don’t yet have enough information, but one thing is clear, Samsung is considering launching a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip either in 2024, or in the near future.

3 OPPO Find N4 Flip

Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

The OPPO Find N3 Flip launched in September 2023. The phone arrived with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 12GB of RAM, a 6.8-inch main screen, and a 3.26-inch AMOLED display. It’s an excellent foldable, but its limited availability made it unreachable for many users outside of Asia.

The upcoming OPPO Find N4 Flip is expected to take on a similar shape, and come with various improvements, although the phone isn’t expected to see the light of day until at least August – based on historical data of OPPO’s flip phone releases. While it’s too early to talk about specifications, OPPO’s upcoming Find N4 Flip is a phone that we’ll keep a close eye on as it could pack new features, a more powerful hardware, and an even better camera on the back.

2 Motorola Razr (2024) Flip phones

In a surprising move, Motorola took the front page in 2023 with its excellent and competitively priced Razr+ and Razr (2023) foldable flip phones. The two devices were launched at two different price points, catering to people with different needs and pockets. The Razr+ is a better option for those who want a flagship experience with a large cover screen, and the Razr (2023) was an excellent flip phone with midrange specifications and very few sacrifices.

In 2024, we expect Motorola to continue its trend of releasing a more premium, and a more affordable flip phone. While we don’t have the details on the number of units Motorola managed to sell, the devices performed well across various tests and reviews, and it was constantly recommended due to its affordable price tag, excellent set of features, and stellar hardware.

1 Rumored: HONOR Flip Phone

HONOR is rumored to enter the foldable flip phone market, although leaks haven’t revealed a timeline for when this could be expected. That said, the phone maker is now a well-known name that is well-associated with excellent midranger, flagship, and even foldable devices.

HONOR's latest Magic V2 surprised everyone with its thin design, flagship specifications and excellent set of features. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see HONOR enter the flip phone market in 2024 – a year when foldables are expected to become even more fun, durable, and useful with various improvements.

