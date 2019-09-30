5 essential apps that all Mac users should download today

The best smartphone on the planet is your Apple iPhone. The easy-to-use interface and top quality construction make the iPhone a favorite among consumers. Make sure you take advantage of all the essential features by installing the must-have Mac apps. Here are 5 apps that every Mac user should download to keep their favorite phone and laptop running seamlessly 24/7:

iMyFone AnyRecover

Accidents always seem to happen at the worst moments. Your laptop has a tendency to crash right before an important test or meeting. Don’t worry because any lost or deleted data on your Mac can be quickly recovered using iMyFone AnyRecover. This amazing software can even recover files from entire partitions on your hard drive that disappeared. Softpedia rated this data recovery software 4 out of 5 stars. Never worry about losing your precious data again and install iMyFone AnyRecover for just $9. That’s 89% off the original price.

Unclutter for Mac

Take your productivity to the next level with the help of this award-winning app. Unclutter for Mac is a key software that goal-oriented Mac users must have. It’s basically your digital drawer to store all of your files and notes. Instead of having multiple productivity programs to keep track of everything, simplify your life with this 3-in-1 software. Plus, all of your notes, files, and pasteboard clippings auto-sync across all your Mac devices using shared folders. At 60% off, access to Unclutter for Mac is yours for just $7.99!

Unclutter for Mac – $7.99



See Deal

iCareFone: Lifetime License

Is your iPhone slower than usual? It’s time to repair and clean all the digital gunk slowing your iPhone. Don’t settle for a sub-par smartphone and slow interface. With iCareFone, you’ll be able to solve any iOS issues in order to optimize performance. All it takes is one-click and your iPhone, iPad, and iPod will be better than ever. It’s so effective that CNET rated them with top marks, 5 out of 5 stars. Get lifetime access for 90% off. That brings your total down to just $19.99.

iTransGo: Lifetime License

Upgrading to a new phone can be extremely tedious. It takes forever to migrate all your data and files from one device to another. iTransGo functions to alleviate this headache once and for all. Thanks to the ingenious phone-to-phone data transfer tool, iTransGo can move data directly between any Apple devices. This includes any iPhone, iPad, or iPod all the way back to iOS 8. Install a copy today for $14.99, which is 89% off the original price.

Camera Guard 3 PRO

Technology has greatly improved out lives, but it has also provided new ways for criminals and government entities to encroach on our privacy. Take back your freedom and prevent hackers from spying on you with Camera Guard 3 PRO. This personal guard functions by preventing other people from tapping into your device’s camera and microphone. It’ll also allow you to stay on top of potential threats by harnessing the power of Deep Detective™ surveillance. Stay protected at all times with Camera Guard 3 PRO, which is currently 79% off. That brings your total to just $9.99!

Camera Guard 3 PRO – $9.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin