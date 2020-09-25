Protect your privacy and back up your data

by: Mark Myerson

Privacy and security are two major concerns for anyone who ventures online. Using a VPN and cloud storage in combination helps you protect and back up your data. Here are five such services, now with up to 97% off multi-year subscriptions for a limited time.

Ivacy VPN: 5-Yr Subscription

Rated at 4.4 stars on the App Store and the Play Store, this speedy VPN has 1,000 servers in 100 locations around the world. It supports P2P streaming, with no logging and unlimited bandwidth. Worth $597, five-year subscriptions (covering five devices) are now only $39.99.

Speedify 10 Bonding VPN: 3-Yr Subscription

Thanks to channel bonding technology, Speedify provides impressive speed and better connection stability than most. It works on all major platforms, and there is strictly no logging. Worth $107, three-year subscriptions covering five devices are now $59.99.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

Perfect for backing up files from your phone, Degoo Premium offers secure cloud storage at an affordable price. Your data is protected by AES-256 encryption, and the apps automatically upload new versions of any file. Order now for $99.99 to get 10TB for life, valued at $3,600.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB)

Billed as “the only cloud storage that doesn’t track you”, Koofr provides a truly private backup solution. Available on desktop and mobile, the app can upload files automatically, detect duplicates, and connect to other cloud accounts. Worth $2,700, the lifetime 1TB plan is now just $169.99 for a limited time.

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

Based on premier Tier IV data center facilities, ThunderDrive is six times faster than Amazon. You can access the service on mobile and via the web, with 256-bit AES encryption, password-protected sharing, and more. It’s worth $1,200, but you can get the Pro lifetime plan (2TB) now for $59.

Prices subject to change