We have found some incredible deals on smart speakers and other accessories that will help you want to spend more time in your home office. First, we see that the latest Amazon Echo is getting a $20 discount, which leaves this smart speaker available for just $80 in any of its four color options. However, if you want to have better sound and don’t really care about having a smart assistant, you can also go for the Sony SSCS5 3-way 3-driver bookshelf speaker system currently getting a $71.99 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $148. And if you also want the possibility of taking your speaker with you, you can get the JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120, after a $29 discount.

Now, if you’d rather get a pair of wireless headphones, you can get the Beats Studio3 Wireless with Apple’s W1 chip and up to 22 hours of listening time for $215 after a $134.96 discount in Mate Black or grab the Shadow Gray color option for $211.41. The more affordable Beats Solo3 are also on sale, and you can grab yours for $132.18 with $67.77 savings. They also feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip, and they will give you up to 40 hours of non-stop music playback.

You can also brighten up your workspace with a new LED Desk Lamp that will be even better when it comes with an integrated Wireless Charger. This option comes in two color options, a wireless charger, a USB charging port, 5 Lighting Modes,5 Brightness Levels, and sensitivity control for $40 after a $10 discount. If you don’t really care about wireless chargers, you can also grab a Hansang Vintage Desk Lamp that features 2 USB ports and a glass shade. The best part is that you can easily replace your LED bulb whenever it dies out. It comes with a $6 discount, meaning that you can get yours for just $38.

You can also give your desk, monitor, or just about anything RGB lighting with the Govee 23.8ft LED Strip Lights. These are currently selling for $32 after an $8 discount, and the best part is that you can also control the colors through your phone, and they will also change colors or follow the rhythm of your favorite beats.

Finally, for those Marvel fans, you can also get new decorations for your home office, as several collectibles are also on sale. First, the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Avengers Falcon And Winter Soldier Captain America Premium Role Play Shield is currently getting a $15 discount, which means you can get yours for $100. The Avengers Marvel Endgame Marvel Legends Stormbreaker Axe is $20 off, so you can grab one for $140, and War Machine’s Premium Collector Electronic Helmet is selling for $79.11 after a $20.88 discount on Amazon. Now you only need to get your wife’s permission to get one.