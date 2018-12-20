Capture every amazing memory in 4K with this action cam for under $70

Remember all the amazing memories you wish you could’ve recorded on video? Make sure that you capture every memorable moment going forward with the 4K Ultra HD Action Cam with Mounts.

With 4K recording ability and a 12 MP still photo resolution, the 4K Ultra HD Action Cam with Mounts allows you to capture amazing quality footage while on the move. It’s perfect for attaching to your car, bike, or helmet. The wireless wrist remote allows you to take picture remotely up to 33 feet away.

At 22% off, the 4K Ultra HD Action Cam with Mounts will only cost you $69.99! Act fast because this deal won’t last long.

Want your products featured on Pocketnow? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin