48MP Nokia smartphone leaks in real life images

The device you’re seeing above and below is an unreleased Nokia smartphone from HMD Global with the internal codename “daredevil”. It made its way to social media (Weibo) but aside from the images you’re looking at not much is known about the device. Luckily, the images reveal the main selling points of the phone, which are both related to its imaging capabilities.

You can see a triple-camera setup on the back, in a circular arrangement, underneath which there’s a fingerprint scanner. There are no details about the shooters in the system, except for the fact that the main shooter has a 48MP sensor, information revealed by the camera app, as well as EXIF data on images. The camera app also features a switch to wide angle mode, implying that the secondary camera could be a wide angle shooter.

The front-facing camera will live inside the waterdrop notch, but, just as in the primary shooter’s case, there are no details about the front-facer’s capabilities. What we can tell, however, is the rather larger amount of chin on the bottom, in addition to the bezel up top, indicative of a mid-range smartphone.