Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus support 48Hz as minimum refresh rate and not 10Hz as advertised

Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy S22 series last week. It appears as the new Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S22 Plus have different minimum refresh rates as advertised. The company has now made some changes to the official specifications on the website. We were first led to believe that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus had an LTPO panel, which is currently only possible with the LTPO panels.

DSCC’s CEO, Ross Young, highlighted the change and revealed that the new Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus indeed feature an LTPS display, which can only support 48-120Hz variable refresh rates, as opposed to 10-120Hz seen previously. Both the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus were advertised with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ (1080 x 2340) resolution and 10-120Hz refresh rates, as well as 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate.

The reason why Samsung picked the 10Hz refresh rate as advertisement is likely due to marketing reasons, and due to the fact that some LTPS equipped Galaxy S22 series achieved under 48Hz refresh rates in some demos. Samsung likely used these numbers in the marketing material, even though the official units will not be able to support it by default. Samsung also went ahead and updated the specifications sheet on its website.

While this year’s Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus don’t offer a significant improvement over last year’s displays, it is still an improvement nonetheless. The Galaxy S22 Ultra does offer 1-120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to the LTPO 2.0 display, and it offers better brightness levels and is also more power-efficient as a result.