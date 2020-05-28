HMD Global has reportedly revealed that the 43-inch variant of its Nokia Smart TV is launching in India on June 4. It will go on sale via Flipkart for under Rs 34,000. To recall, the company unveiled the 55-inch Smart TV in December last year for Rs 41,999.

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch will run on Android 9.0 operating system. It is likely to offer the same experience as the 55-inch variant. Moreover, it is said to look the same as its elder sibling.

The 55-inch 4K Smart TV is powered by quad-core processor, paired with Mali-450 MP GPU. It features 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB storage. Further, there are two 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It comes with support for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video. The 43-inch variant is likely to follow the same.

