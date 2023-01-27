Save up to $110 on the new 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series. The 4K smart tv comes with Amazon services, an excellent display, and your favourite apps.

Amazon Fire TVs are excellent smart TVs if you’re on the budget, or if you’re looking to save a few bucks. It offers competitive features to other devices, great Amazon services integration, and contains all your favorite movies, tv shows, and applications from your favorite streaming services. If you’re due for an upgrade, you’re in luck, as you can save up to 30% on the new Amazon Fire TV 4-series smart TV. Unless you’re after a new smart TV, we also recommend you check out our best streaming devices guide.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $259.99 $369.99 Save $110 The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, for a fantastic viewing experience. Plus, you also get to control the TV hands-free with Alexa. $259.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV is available in three sizes, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55 inches. All three models feature the same ports, features, and design, and they’re all equipped with 4K panels. They support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an enhanced and more immersive experience.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

As the name suggests, it’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV interface, which brings you hundreds of apps, and your favorite streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Apple TV+, Hulu, and more. There are more than one million movies and tv episodes to binge-watch. The Fire TV also comes with an Alexa Voice remote, enabling you to ask the digital voice assistant any questions that you might have on your mind. This lets you check on the weather, sports scores, and even order some new essentials from Amazon.

Connectivity is also excellent on this smart tv, and it comes with three HDMI ports, as well as an HDMI eARC port to let you pair audio equipment, such as speakers, and soundbars. The screen also has a 4K resolution with up to 60FPS, making it an excellent device for playing games with your consoles.

Check out these deals on the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming devices