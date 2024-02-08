We have excellent news for anyone interested in purchasing a new smart TV in time for Super Bowl LVIII, as TCL has a killer deal that will make the competition look bad, as you can now take TCL’s 2024 QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV home for as low as $900 when you take advantage of the latest $400 price drop or discount, depending where you choose to get yours from.

TCL QM8 QLED TV $900 $1300 Save $400 The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS. $899 at Best Buy$900 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you TCL’s new 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV for just $900, thanks to a very aggressive $400 price cut. This model was announced during CES 2024 with a $1,300 price tag, making it the best option for anyone looking to get top-notch features in a very affordable package. It comes packed with a gorgeous 4K Mini LED screen that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates. You also get Quantum Dot Technology and UltraWide Color Gamut for better, more lifelike colors and HighBright Pro LED backlight to make your display even brighter.

Of course, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HJG are also supported, and you also get to enjoy excellent motion clarity and higher refresh rates while gaming thanks to Motion Rate 480, MEMC Frame Insertion, and Game Accelerator 240. You can also get this powerful smart TV at Best Buy, where you can see the real savings applied to this and other larger-sized options. You will also find the 75-inch version of TCL’s QM8 selling for $1,300 with $500 off. Get the 85-inch model for $1,800 with $600 in instant savings, or get the massive 98-inch variant for $6,000 thanks to an insane $4,000 discount that will get you 40 percent off.

Another excellent alternative

Hisense U8K series (2023)

Suppose you’re still not convinced to go for TCL. In that case, you can also check out our selection of the best smart TV deals available for the Super Bowl, where you will also find options from Samsung, Sony, and more. However, there’s another great option from Hisense, as you can get the 65-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini LED 4K UHD smart TV for $898, thanks to great price cuts. Unfortunately, this isn’t the latest model around, but you would still get one of Hisense’s best 2023 smart TVs. And if you want a larger option, remember that you can also get the 85-inch UX Series for $3,500 with $1,500 in instant savings.