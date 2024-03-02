We have excellent deals for this weekend, as the latest offers available at Amazon.com will get you excellent savings on some of the best Fire TV products you can get today. First, you will find the 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV receiving a very compelling 38 percent discount, which will bring it down from its regular $480 price tag to just $300. In other words, you can pick up this amazing smart TV and score $180 in instant savings. However, there’s a catch: This offer will only be available for Prime members. This won’t mean much for those already enjoying all the benefits that come with Prime, but it is an excellent opportunity for those who haven’t used the free trial or those still considering reactivating Prime.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV arrives with excellent features and a very affordable price tag, making it an excellent choice for those interested in purchasing a new smart TV. This option supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and you also get hands-free control with Alexa if you have any Alexa-enabled smart speakers. You will also be able to enjoy a vast collection of apps that will let you stream your favorite movies, shows, and more.

Score great savings on Amazon's best streaming devices

Of course, you don’t need to buy a new TV to get the benefits of Fire TV OS, as today’s best offer will get you 40 percent savings on the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which now sells for $30 with $20 off. This model supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, and more. However, if you want more power, I suggest you go for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, now going for $40 with 33 percent savings. The Fire TV Cube is also an excellent alternative for those who want hands-free voice control and more powerful audio. This option comes in at $115 with an 18 percent discount. Or get the more affordable Fire TV Soundbar for just $100 with $20 off.

Finally, you can add more color to your setup with Govee’s RGBIC LED Strip Lights for 40-50 inch TVs, as they’re currently up for grabs for just $16, thanks to the latest 20 percent discount. And if you want better savings, don’t forget to add the on-page coupon that will get you 10 percent extra savings.