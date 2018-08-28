40 days of LG giveaways in the USA

Android

South Korean tech conglomerate LG, in one form or another, has apparently been doing business in the United States for 40 years now. More than good reason to celebrate with 40 days of giveaways — and there are two ways to enter every day.

On the @LGUS Twitter account, users are encouraged to respond to a trivia question with a correct answer along with the hashtags #LifesGoodat40 and #sweepstakes. Correctly formatted tweets are worth one entry. Users can also head to this link, fill out a form and be automatically entered every day.

Yesterday’s prize was an OLED TV while today’s prize is the LG A9 CordZero Vacuum. But as form participants are asked about their wireless carrier alligence, we can tell that there are definitely phones and Bluetooth headsets in the pipeline to win.

The giveaways are run on Eastern time, just for reference. Unfortunately, contestants from Alaska and Hawaii are not eligible. But for those who can enter, there’s more than $40,000 worth of prizes coming over the next month-plus. Get on it.

 

