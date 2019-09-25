4 superb wireless car chargers to reduce cable clutter while driving

Wireless chargers have become extremely popular lately. Thanks to efficient power-up technology and decrease in cable clutter, wireless chargers are just superior to corded chargers in every way. Many people have one in their homes, but now, you can even wirelessly charge your smartphone when driving. Here are four top-notch wireless car chargers that rely on Qi technology to juice up your smartphone:

GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger

Compatible with any device that supports Qi wireless charging technology, the GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger allows for hands-free driving. Gravity ensures that your smartphone stays locked in place for effortless navigation. Simply attach the GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger to your vehicle’s air vents and you’re good to go. Get this wireless car charger today for just $19.99, which is 31% off the original price.

GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger – $19.99



CRESUER ENEGARM 2 Smart Auto Clamping Fast & Safe Wireless Car Charger

The CRESUER ENEGARM 2 is another incredible wireless car charger. This one comes loaded with helpful functionality. It has 5W, 7.5W, and 10W quick charging modes. Plus, this wireless charger knows when to alternate between these modes thanks to the automatic switching capabilities. The fully automatic detection works to open or close all by itself depending on your usage. Check out the high-tech CRESUER ENEGARM today for just 30% off the original price. That brings your total to just $34.99.

CRESUER ENEGARM 2 Smart Auto Clamping Fast & Safe Wireless Car Charger – $34.99



Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount

What makes the Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount so unique is the built-in safety features. This functionality prevents the charger and your smartphone from overheating or short-circuiting. Relying on 10W of power, the Hudly ensures max-speed charging support. This wireless charger sticks easily on your windshield, dashboard, or air vent. At 62% off, the Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount is only $30!

Hudly 10 W Fast Wireless Car Charger & Mount – $30



CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger

The last car charger on the list is from a very well-known, reputable brand. CHOETECH has been a top provider of wireless chargers and consumer electronics since 2013. The CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger is no exception to their renowned reputation. Once mounted, this car charger provides a 360 degree positioning of your smartphone for optimal viewing. Trickle charging turns on at 95% battery to prolong overall longevity of your smartphone. Get the CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger today for $24 after the price drop.

CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger – $24



by Christopher Jin