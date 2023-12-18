I wrote a post at the end of 2022 about my wishlist for 2023. While some of those have now become a reality, such as more midrangers having high refresh rate displays, there are some that haven’t yet materialized and become the new normal. Some of these include the faster charging standards by some of the biggest and most well-known manufacturers, such as Apple, Google, and Samsung, and improved under-display cameras.

Here is a highlight of the four smartphone trends, and my personal wishlist that I want to see coming to more smartphones of all prices in 2024. These include more advanced and useful AI features, faster-charging technology to be adopted by Samsung, Apple, and Google, wireless charging on even more budget and midrange devices, and lower prices.

More useful AI features

Google showcased several new AI features for its Pixel 8 series of devices, most of which enable users to take better photos, and the ability to edit them later. While these are innovative and could be genuinely useful for many, they’re not something you’d use daily. Most smartphones already use AI to learn user habits and behaviors, and in 2024, we’ll likely see even more features coming into your pockets.

We can expect better images, videos, sound, better performance, and more on-device features that’ll enable a more personalized and even more refined experience.

Faster charging

I may be spoiled by new phones having 100W charging capability, but having the option to go from 0% to 100% in less than 30 minutes is something everyone needs. Using my regular Galaxy Z Fold 4 often reminds me just how slow the current technology is on devices ranging from $800 to $1,800. Companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung are behind the likes of HONOR, OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, and we need a faster charging solution that offers more competitive speeds.

Fast charging changes habits, reducing the need to leave your phone plugged in overnight. After all, why would you do that, knowing that you can put it on charge for 15 minutes in the morning, and unplug it once you’ve made a coffee and finished your morning routine? We must push companies to do better, and Apple, Google, and Samsung must catch up.

Wireless charging on more midrangers and budget devices

I have been an advocate for wireless charging for many years. Users often dislike using wireless charging for many reasons, including the higher price, heat-related issues, and slower charging. While these are valid concerns, there is one main benefit to putting the phone down on a charging pad. Convenience. Putting the phone down on a charging pad at night, in the office, or even in the car is much easier than plugging it in.

For those who complain about the slow wireless charging, just know that you can always plug it in to get a quick top-up. It’s always an option, but the fact that you can toss your phone on a surface and not have to mess around with cables offers an extra level of convenience that to me, personally, is worth the additional cost.

Google managed to add a 7.5W wireless charging solution to its cheapest Pixel 7a smartphone, a device that’s often available for $400 and $450 with discounts. Other manufacturers have no reason not to adopt the technology, and luckily, we’re already seeing more companies equip their cheaper offerings with the Qi charging standard to make those devices more appealing.

Lower prices

The current level of inflation has hiked up the prices of most devices, and while some manufacturers are keeping the prices the same in the US, it’s a completely different picture in Europe and elsewhere in the world. Prices for budget, midrangers, and high-end devices have gone up in many regions.

While the global economic turbulence could explain the current price hikes, analysts predict that inflation could fall and settle in the next few years. At the same time, we can speculate that prices will remain similar to what we’ve seen in 2023. We can only hope that some budget and midrange phone prices will decrease as the market settles and the economic situation improves.

What else would you like to see in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!

