You probably feel safe when streaming movies or buying clothes from your favorite online store. However, something as innocent as logging into a website on an unsecured Wi-Fi connection is no different than inviting Dracula through your front door. Hackers, third-party trackers, and even your ISP can uncover information about you that you’d rather not have revealed publicly.

In fact, 86% of identity theft victims experienced misuse of credit cards and bank accounts in 2017, and this number will likely grow as we become more dependent on the internet. The best way to prevent this is by using a VPN to encrypt your connection, so we’ve rounded up four deals on discounted VPN subscriptions that will maintain your privacy online.

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPNs on the market, and for good reason. Its connections are double-encrypted for ultimate online security, and it offers a vast network of over 3,500 servers across 61 countries, allowing you to stay anonymous and bypass geo-restrictions from anywhere in the world. NordVPN also automatically shuts off the site you’re on in case your connection to its servers is dropped, so you’ll never access an unsecured network inadvertently.

Get a NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription for $139 (Reg. $286).

One VPN subscription is expensive enough, but how about the rest of your family’s devices. VPN Unlimited’s Infinity Plan offers a great mix of speed and security for those who have to protect numerous devices. Plus, KeepSolid hosts a number of torrent servers for ultra-fast P2P sharing.

Get a KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Infinity Plan (10 Devices) for $59.99 (Reg. $299).

Online privacy is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to online security. With this Premium Privacy Bundle, you get a 1-year subscription to both ZenMate VPN and StartMail, a premium email solution that values your privacy. ZenMate offers comprehensive VPN support like encrypted traffic, fast speeds, and unblocked restrictions. Meanwhile, StartMail never reads your emails or data, gives you 10GB of secure storage for sensitive files, and even lets you make unlimited email aliases so that you’ll never have to expose your real email address when using a website or service.

Get The Premium Privacy Bundle Ft. ZenMate VPN & StartMail for $44.99 (Reg. $113).

You can’t put a price on privacy, but sometimes, all you need is a solution that’s both affordable and reliable. IPVanish delivers just that, offering an encrypted connection and a network of over 1,600 servers generating over 40 thousand dynamic IPs, allowing you to browse privately with superb speeds. As Forbes states, “IPVanish is one of the faster VPN services [we] have reviewed.” On top of that, IPVanish has a zero-log privacy, so it’ll never record your data or behavior. CNET

Get an IPVanish VPN: 1-Yr Subscription for $29 (Reg. $143).

Prices subject to change.