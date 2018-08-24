Market firm now sees up to 350 million iPhone sales within 18 months

Apple could best its iPhone sales pace of 220 million a year in fiscal year 2019.

A research note from GBH Insights, obtained by 9to5Mac, indicates that because of the triple-threat strategy that’s been long rumored to be in place this year — an iPhone with an LCD at around $700 and two OLED display models at $900 up, all of them featuring design and technologies as seen on the iPhone X including Face ID — consumers who have been sitting on the fence may come in droves to the checkout counter.

From October, GBH estimates Apple could sell up to 350 million units within the next 12 to 18 months. The OLED models will launch shortly after the company’s traditional September event while the relatively affordable model should go on sale in either October or November.

This view goes against a recent New Street prediction of declining iPhone revenues through fiscal 2020.

The investment house also seems Apple easily achieving its $50 billion goal for services revenue by 2020 (double its 2016 levels) and expects a “renaissance of growth” in the Chinese market where the tech giant has plateaued lately.

No word on if any influence from US-China tariffs disputes will make an impact on the bottom line.