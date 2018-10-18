32GB Moto G6 discounted to $200 at Fry’s

For the week, Fry’s Electronics have a secret deal going on for its customers on the Moto G6. Most retail outlets have it on discount for now at $20 off or $229.99. This deal gets you an extra $30 off.

All customers have to do is register an account with the Fry’s site and then take advantage of one of the Tuesday promo codes — it’s apparently personalized for each user — for the Moto G6. That means that you’re getting a pretty decent mid-ranger for $199.99, not $249.99.

The phone works on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon and their subsidiary and contingent carriers.