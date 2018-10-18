Android

32GB Moto G6 discounted to $200 at Fry’s

For the week, Fry’s Electronics have a secret deal going on for its customers on the Moto G6. Most retail outlets have it on discount for now at $20 off or $229.99. This deal gets you an extra $30 off.

All customers have to do is register an account with the Fry’s site and then take advantage of one of the Tuesday promo codes — it’s apparently personalized for each user — for the Moto G6. That means that you’re getting a pretty decent mid-ranger for $199.99, not $249.99.

The phone works on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon and their subsidiary and contingent carriers.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Fry's
Posted In
Android, Phones
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.