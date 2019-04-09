31.6-inch iMac coming this year

A recent report is citing unnamed industry sources that claim to have knowledge of Apple’s short-to-mid-term plans. A 31.6-inch iMac is rumored for the second or third quarter of 2019. A 10- to-12-inch iPad is also mentioned for the fourth quarter of 2020, or first-quarter 2021, as well as a 15- to-17-inch MacBook for the first-half of 2021.

While we don’t want to look that far out in the future, a 31.6-inch iMac would be the largest computer Apple has ever announced. The backlighting technology for the behemoth computer would consist of 500 LED chips of 600 microns in size. The report is citing information from Kuo Ming-chi, who also claims that more than 10,000 mini LEDs will be needed for the iPad BLU (backlight unit).

Apple changed things around with the introduction of the iMac Pro in 2017, but specs was what the iPhone-maker was focusing on. Display size, and physical dimensions, have been constant over the years, so a 31.6-inch iMac is another gamechanger, if it materializes.