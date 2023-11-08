Black Friday and the holiday season is upon us. If you’ve been eyeing the latest tech and gadgets announced in the past few months, you may have been tempted to pull the plug on some of the latest devices, only to find yourself not wanting to spend so much money. Fear not, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are around the corner, and many companies have already discounted some of their latest and greatest devices.

If you’re due for an upgrade, it might be tempting to pick up the latest iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, or the Google Pixel 8 Pro, but we recommend you wait until the phones receive their Black Friday Special discounted pricing, which could save you massive amounts. The money you save could be spent on some new accessories, or other presents for your family, friends, and even yourself.

We’ve got three excellent reasons why you might want to hold out a few extra days and wait for the Black Friday deals, but it mainly comes down to additional bundles from companies, massive discounts on the latest tech, and cheaper accessories.

3 You can save big on the latest devices

The latest devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series, the iPhone 15 series, and the Google Pixel 8 series are some of the best smartphones on the market. Companies like Google, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and many others will have massive Black Friday sales, enabling you to save hundreds of dollars on some of the latest smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, monitors, smart TVs, streaming devices, smartwatches, and so much more.

If you’re due for an upgrade, you might also want to take a look at your carrier and see if they have any offers, enabling you to save on a new plan, and a brand-new device. You might be able to trade-in your current device for more, bringing the overall cost of ownership of your future device further down.

As is the case, we expect smart TVs to receive the biggest cuts during Black Friday, with some TVs getting north of $1,000 cuts from their prices. Laptops, smartphones and tablets will also receive moderate cuts, saving you anywhere from $10 to $500 on select models, while smartwatches could be up to $200 cheaper. As always, keep a close eye on Pocketnow.com as we’ll bring you the biggest discounts on the most popular devices.

2 It’s a great time to buy accessories

Google-made case for the Pixel 8, Source: Google

Accessories can be costly, but but a good case could save you hundreds of dollars in repairs, not to mention the headache it comes with such as sending and returning the unit from repair centers. Cases and other accessories have gone from a necessity to a must-have at this day and age with devices costing well over $1,000. It’s a worthy investment, and we always recommend you buy a case, as even a cheap accessory could help recoup some of your investments a year from the day you start using your device.

Cases are excellent for protecting devices from scratches, impact damage, and general wear and tear. Other accessories, such as screen protectors, straps, bands, and chargers are also great, since they let you further customize your experience, or, in the case of a charger, enable you to charge up your device faster.

Some companies have already started their Black Friday sales on their websites and on Amazon, and there’s more coming in the next week or two leading up to the official Black Friday Day Sales Event.

1 The latest devices are more powerful and efficient, with longer support

New devices are expensive, but some of the latest new gadgets come with more support than their old counterparts. For instance, the Google Pixel 8 series will receive seven years of OS and security updates, making Google one of the best smartphone company with the longest support offered. The only other company that comes anywhere near the same support window is Apple, followed by Samsung, OPPO, and a few other prominent device makers. New Chromebooks are now also receiving extended software support, while Windows machines are expected to receive the latest updates for many more years to come.

Apple’s latest M3-powered MacBook Pro laptops and Mac computers will also likely receive 5+ years of software support, making them ideal for anyone looking to futureproof their setup. Tablets and smartwatches are also receiving longer support, and the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 6 Series, and the Google Pixel Watch 1 and 2 are also excellent options for those looking for gadgets on their wrist.