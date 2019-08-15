3 limited-time deals on Apple iPads

There’s nothing better than relaxing at home all day watching your favorite TV shows on an Apple iPad. Unlike your bulky computer, these touchscreen devices are the perfect size to for lounging around on the bed or couch. iPads also serve as excellent portable devices while on-the-go. Here are three great deals on refurbished Apple iPads!

Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB WiFi Black (Refurbished)

The Apple iPad 2 is thinner, sleeker, and lighter than its predecessor. Thanks to the dual-core A5 chip, this iPad is extremely responsive and great for multitasking. The beautiful 9.7-inch Multi-Touch display allows for a premium movie-watching experience. Get yours today for just $88.95, which is 77% off the original price!

Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB WiFi Black (Refurbished) – $88.95



Apple iPad Mini 4 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Space Gray (Certified Refurbished)

If portability is what you’re searching for, look no further because the Apple iPad Mini 4 will soon be your best companion. This iPad weighs only 1.4 lbs and is perfect for the frequent traveler. Don’t let size fool you because this device packs a 7.9” Retina Display! You can also get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Get yours today for just $399. That’s 50% off the original price.

Apple iPad Mini 4 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Space Gray (Certified Refurbished) – $399



iPad Air 2 WiFi Space Grey 16GB (Certified Refurbished)

At 40% off the original price, the iPad Air 2 is a steal. You’ll have premium features like the 8MP rear camera at a fraction of the price. This means top-notch photos and videos featuring stabilization and face detection technology. On top of that, this tablet has Siri functionality and a 9.7-inch Retina Display. Don’t wait because this deal won’t last long. This iPad Air 2 is only $355!

iPad Air 2 WiFi Space Grey 16GB (Certified Refurbished) – $355



by Christopher Jin