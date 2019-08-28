3 excellent courses to jumpstart your programming career

Imagine being able to work from anywhere in the world. That kind of geographical freedom is only limited to a handful of jobs. If you’re interested in a career that revolves around your schedule, consider joining the lucrative world of programming. Here’s exactly what you need to get started!

The Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle

Odds are likely that you’ve already heard of Python. This programming language is a must-learn for all beginners. Due to it’s simple syntax and easy readability, Python is one of the most popular languages to master. With the 22 lessons included in this course, you’ll master the fundamental coding principles of Python. It’s exactly the skill set you need to build complex websites without complex codes. At 96% off, The Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle is yours for just $34.

The Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle – $34



The Complete Google Go Developer Master Class Bundle

Unlike Python, which has been a core programming language for decades, Google Go is a much newer language that has revolutionized coding. Also known as Golang, this programming language has become extremely popular due to its system-level access. It’s the first language that was designed specifically for the multi-core CUP computers that most people have nowadays. With The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle, you’ll learn all about Google Go and much more. Get access today for just $29, which is 97% off the original price!

The Complete Google Go Developer Master Class Bundle – $29



The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle

For general knowledge about the fundamentals of many different programming languages, look no further because The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle has you covered. In these 11 courses, you’ll cover JavaScript, C++, mySQL and much more. This is a great method of dabbling in different types of programming in order to see what best matches your interests. Lifetime access is currently 98% off, which brings your total down to just $29.

The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle – $29



