3 amazing pocket translators for your next big adventure all under $99

Traveling the world can be a life-changing experience. Observing different cultures and traditions from all walks of life and every corner of the world really opens your eyes to the beauty of humankind. Unfortunately, getting around may be difficult when you don’t speak the native language. That’s why you need a pocket translator before your next big adventure. Here are three amazing pocket translators that are all $99 or less today:

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

The ONE Mini is extremely sleek and portable, but don’t let the size fool you. This device can transcribe 12 different languages, including Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Japanese, and much more. Due to the built in speech recognition that can instantly transcribe audio, this device allows you to understand speech anywhere in the world. The text-to-speech technology helps you read signs and notes in foreign languages. Get your ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant today for 40% off, which brings your total down to $59.

ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant – $59



CM Translator Instant Language Translation Device

Winner of the 2019 iF Design Award, the CM Translator Instant Language Translation Device is an extremely powerful translation device. You’ll have instant two-way translation and real-time recording for 42 different languages. That’s over 90% of countries around the world. Best of all, this device is so convenient to use. Simply hold down the button and speak into the microphone. Release the button and hear a perfect translation to your native language. The ultra-long battery life allows up to 180 days of standby use and 24 hours of continuous use. Originally $129, the CM Translator Instant Language Translation Device is yours for just $99 today. That’s 23% off the original price.

CM Translator Instant Language Translation Device – $99



Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App

Unlike the other two devices which are used solely for translation purposes, the Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones are more versatile. Not only can you pair these headphones with the Aunu language app to help translate, but you can also enjoy 150+ hours of your favorite songs with the charging case. The graphene-powered drivers promise unparalleled sound quality. Thanks to the Aunu translator app, these headphones allow instant translation of over 30 languages. For a limited time, the Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App is 56% off the original price. That brings your total down to just $99.99!

Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App – $99.99



by Christopher Jin