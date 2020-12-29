Remember the leaked live images of the OnePlus 9 5G that surfaced online a few weeks ago? The one that gave us our first real look at the upcoming ‘flagship killer’s’ design? Well, it was put up for sale on eBay last week for $6,000, and it has finally exchanged hands for half that sum. The eBay listing is currently live, but with a closed status and a final price of $3,000 attached to it.

Now, this listing was allegedly the source of all those leaked images that popped up online, showing the device from various angles. “The leaked images on all internet sites are similar to this because I took the pictures and leaked this to all of them when I purchased it,” says the seller. The device in question ran a test build of OxygenOS that likely won’t receive an update and there might be a ton of bugs on it due to experimental features.

“This is a prototype model with a beta oxygen os Android 11. I cannot guarantee a software update for this phone. This phone has a permanent set of numbers and letters displayed at the bottom that cannot be removed as of now. This is the phone only, no charger or anything else included in this sale,” the eBay listing adds. Now, the device has a lot of identifiers on it and it can be traced back if the company desires. Needless to say, someone is going to be in trouble if OnePlus investigates the source of this leak.

As for the OnePlus 9 itself, the upcoming device will reportedly offer support for 65W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and reverse charging as well. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 will provide the processing might, while a 120Hz display will likely handle the content consumption duties. There are conflicting reports regarding the camera hardware, but the leaked images clearly show three lenses at the back.

It will probably be very, very easy for OnePlus to trace this device back to its owner. I don't know what compels people to put up prototype devices for sale online, especially without even redacting identifiable information. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 26, 2020