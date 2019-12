After launching its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, at the end of November, MediaTek is preparing to announce the second one. Most likely also part of the Dimensity product line-up, said launch will happen, according to a DigiTimes report, on December 25.

The report also suggests, citing unnamed industry sources, that the chip-maker is gearing up to unveil its first mmWave 5G chip in the second half of next year.

Source: DigiTimes