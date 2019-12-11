Just a little over two weeks ago, at the end of November, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1000 5G SoC. It made it clear that its a first from a new, upcoming family of processors, which automatically implies that more are on their way.

According to unnamed sources cited by DigiTimes, a second MediaTek 5G chip could arrive as soon as this month. It would be allegedly joining the Dimensity 1000 as part of the chip-maker’s Dimensity line-up.

We could be looking at a more affordable chip, aimed at mid-range or even lower-end devices. Whether it will be the already announced Dimensity 1000, or the upcoming chip, but rumor has it it will power some Samsung Galaxy phones next year.

Source: DigiTimes