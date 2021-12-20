2nd Gen. Google Pixel Stand is now available, here’s where to buy

Google announced the latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship devices back in October, and the new devices are the first from the company to be equipped with a Tensor chip inside. The new flagships are also the first from Google to support quicker fast charging, which can be achieved with the brand new Google Pixel Stand 2nd generation.

The new Pixel Stand 2nd Generation has a slightly new design, and it can work with most other non-Google devices too, although fast wireless charging will be limited to the selected Pixel devices at this time. The charger is also only available in White, and it’s unlikely to see another color option in the near future.

The new Google Pixel Stand 2nd generation comes with a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable, and a 30W power adapter inside the box. The wireless charger costs $79 in the US, and it has three options that allow users to select “Optimized”, “Quiet”, “Performance” charging options. “Quiet” charges slower, and it minimizes the fan speed, while “Performance” will charge faster, at an increased fan speed.

The Pixel 6 can charge at a maximum of 21W, while the Pixel 6 Pro can charge at 23W with the Pixel Stand. Additionally, the new devices support all Qi-certified wireless chargers, but those will only support up to 15W. Unfortunately, the current Pixel Buds A-Series does not support wireless charging.

You could pre-order the Pixel Stand 2nd Generation previously, but if you wanted to pick it up, you had to wait until now. Best Buy already has it listed on their website, and it offers free shipping with delivery on December 23, just on time for Christmas. It’s also available at AT&T and Verizon.