We start today’s deals with a nice selection of laptops and monitors on sale. We first head over to Amazon, where we find Apple notebooks on sale, starting with the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage variant with 8GB RAM and Apple’s latest M1 chip, which means that you can get yours for just $1,199. You can get twice as much storage with the same $100 savings, as they’re currently selling for $1,399.

Now, if you want even more storage, you can grab the Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 1TB of storage space, 16GB RAM, and a 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,799 after a $200 discount. You can get the same laptop with 512GB of storage space and 16GB RAM for $1,649 after a $150 discount. And if you want a larger canvas, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with $300 savings when you grab the Intel Core i9 version with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage space, or the Intel Core i7 variant with 512GB SSD with $214 savings, which leaves them at $2,499, and $2,185, respectively.

If you’re looking for a new Windows laptop, you can check out the latest Dell XPS 13 9310 model with 32GB of storage space, an Intel Core i7 processor, and 2TB of internal SSD storage, which is selling for $2,000 after a $500 discount.

And since we’re already talking about Dell, we have also found the Dell S2721H 27 Inch Full HD 1080p monitor getting a $20 discount, which leaves it available for $150. Another great option comes from LG, as its 32 Inch 4K UHD LED Monitor with Vesa Display HDR 600 is now selling for $447 after a $153 discount. And finally, the ViewSonic VX3276-4K-MHD 32 Inch Frameless 4K UHD Monitor with HDR10 is currently selling for $380. Or get the LG UltraGear 27-inch for just $297.