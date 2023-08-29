Key Takeaways The 2024 iPad Pro lineup is expected to feature new OLED displays, bringing increased color contrast and improved user experience for creative workflows and casual use.

The Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro will undergo a redesign in 2024, with changes that make it look more like a laptop and a larger trackpad for improved usability.

The 2024 iPad Pro is likely to be equipped with the next-generation M3 processor, which will provide increased performance and efficiency, potentially allowing the device to break the 10-hour battery life barrier.

Since its redesign in 2018, the iPad Pro hasn't seen a lot of change. Yes, there have been meaningful updates to its camera hardware, processor, display, and even input/output hardware. Although, none of these had the impact expected from a new-generation product.

But for 2024, the iPad Pro lineup might finally shake off its trend of minor upgrades, bringing around a revamp and a possible boost to sales with three significant upgrades.

1. New OLED Displays for 2024 iPad Pro

If you look at the iPad Pro lineup today, the 11-inch iPad Pro still uses the same Liquid Retina LED display introduced with the redesign in 2018, boasting 600 nits of typical brightness and 120Hz refresh rate due to Pro Motion. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro featured a similar panel until 2021, when it switched to mini-LED, boasting increased brightness for HDR workflows — typical brightness remains 600 nits — and a better viewing experience.

So, if you look at the lineup, there currently exists a divide between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, but in 2024, with a shift to OLED panels, Apple will bring the two models back on level terms. We've seen OLED tech on iPhones since 2017 when Apple launched the iPhone X, and we're glad to see it make its way to iPad.

For those who use their iPads for creative workflows, this will bring a huge upgrade as the increased color contrast will improve the user experience. Plus, it will also make viewing content more enjoyable for casual users. Moving to OLED will also bring about slightly larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch displays.

Another essential part of the iPad Pro experience is its companion accessories. And it looks like the Magic Keyboard is up for its first update since its introduction in 2020.

It's reported that the redesign will bring changes that make the iPad Pro and keyboard combination look more like a laptop, and it will also allow for a larger trackpad to be designed into the chassis of the Magic Keyboard.

I've been using the Magic Keyboard with my 2018 iPad Pro for over a year now, and while the trackpad is usable — due to its great tracking and even click surface — its size does feel quite comical when I swap back to my iPad from my MacBook for on-the-go writing. So, I'm sure the increased size is something all future buyers will greatly appreciate.

I also hope Apple can add a row of function keys to the Magic Keyboard. They've done it on the Magic Keyboard Folio, which makes it one of the best keyboards for the iPad (10th generation), and it's about time the iPad Pro gets the same treatment.

3. Next-generation M3 processor for even better performance

The last upgrade detailed in Mark Gurman's report is a shift to the next-generation M3 processors from the current M2. Of all the rumored upgrades coming to the 2024 iPad Pro, this is the most likely change that will happen.

The improvements that the M3 processor will provide stem from TSMC's shift to a 3-nanometer fabrication technology — moving from the 5-nanometer fabrication used for the M1 and M2 processors. The new technique will help increase the processor's transistor density, bringing more performance to the board while increasing efficiency. In terms of estimates, it is rumored that a 35 percent efficiency upgrade is on the cards. So, if the M3 processor does make its way to the 2024 iPad Pro, we might finally see it break the 10-hour barrier.

The next-generation iPad Pro might push me to upgrade

While Mark Gurman's report from the Power On newsletter indicated that a redesign is coming, there wasn't much elaboration on how the actual build of the iPad might be changing.

If we look at it objectively, there is little that Apple can change, but it can work on better integrating the front camera in a landscape orientation and even modify how the Apple Pencil docks onto the tablet. If Apple can work these into the 2024 iPad Pro, alongside the shift to OLED panels and M3 processors, I might finally upgrade from my 2018 11-inch iPad Pro.