Samsung unveiled its 2023 Smart TV lineup at CES 2023, showcasing the new QN900C 8K QLED Smart TV, alongside many other products, such as the new Frame 2023. The entire 2023 Samsung QLED and OLED TV lineup is now available to consumers to purchase, and the new TVs come with several enhancements to improve image quality and brightness.

4K QLED QN90C Smart TV

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) The new QN90C series comes with a 4K bezel-less display. It has a Neural Quantum Processor 4K that upscales and enhances the image quality and boosts the colors. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has Dolby Atmos, making it excellent for playing games and watching movies on the big screen. $1199.99 at Samsung See at Amazon

The new QN90C series comes with a 4K bezel-less display. It has a Neural Quantum Processor 4K that upscales and enhances the image quality and boosts the colors. The TV uses 20 specialized network that enhances upscaled content to make it look crisp and beautiful on the large display. Additionally, the panel also supports Neo Quantum HDR+ content, providing plenty of brightness and excellent contrast. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has Dolby Atmos, making it excellent for playing games on the big screen.

The new 2023 QN90C series are available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches, starting at $1,199.99.

8K QN900C Neo QLED Smart TV

Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) The QN900C is a high-end QLED Smart TV. It has an immersive bezel-less 8K panel, capable of displaying more than 33 million pixels. The screen has an anti-reflective coating that ensures the TV is viewable from any angle and in any lighting condition. $4999.99 at Samsung See at Amazon

The QN900C is a high-end QLED Smart TV. It has an immersive bezel-less 8K panel, capable of displaying more than 33 million pixels. The screen has an anti-reflective coating that ensures the TV is viewable from any angle and in any lighting condition.

The highlighted features include support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro, making dramatic 3D audio fill the entire room. There’s also Samsung Gaming Hub, enabling users to play together with friends. The panel also supports 120Hz refresh rate, and 144Hz with Game Motion Plus, making it excellent for those looking to play games on a large screen.

The 8K QN900C is available in two sizes, 65 and 75 inches. The 65-inch model retails for $4,999.99, and the 75-inch model goes for $6,299.99.

Frame TV

Samsung The Frame QLED Smart TV (2023) The Frame TV is a fan-favorite, allowing users to enjoy their personal art exhibit when the TV is not being used. Turning on Art Mode is possible with just a few taps, and the new model features a non-reflective display panel, providing beautiful looks day or night. $599.99 at Samsung

The Frame TV is a fan-favorite, and it allows users to enjoy their personal art exhibit when the TV is not being used. Turning on Art Mode is possible with just a few taps, and the new model features a non-reflective display panel, providing beautiful looks day or night.

The Frame TV comes with a Slim Fit Wall-Mount, included with all Frame TV purchases, that keeps the device as close to the surface as possible, for a more seamless look. Alongside the Art and decoration aside, it comes with a QLED panel with 100% color volume, supports HDR, and comes with Smart TV features, powered by Samsung’s own Tizen ecosystem.

The new 32-inch Frame QLED HDR Smart TV starts at $599.99, and it’s already in stock, with shipping quoted to start the next day.

Your Choice deals

Alongside the new 2023 TV lineup, Samsung is also offering a new “Your Choice” deal on the new Neo QLED 4K, 8K, and OLED TVs. The deals will run from April 4 until April 16 while supplies last. It’ll be available at participating retailers such as Samsung.com, BestBuy, and Amazon.

Customers who purchase the 2023 Neo QLED 8K (QN800C or QN900C) models will receive a bundle of “Your Choice”. The bundle includes one of the following:

Free 32-inch Frame (32LS03B) TV, or

Free delivery and installation, and a wall mount.

The other deal applies to the 2023 Neo QLED 4K (65-inch and above), and the 2023 OLED TVs. The “Your Choice” offer has three options to choose from, including: