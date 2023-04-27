While I may sound like a broken record, but the year 2023 genuinely feels like the 'year of foldable smartphones.' If you have been paying attention, this is the same phrase that I used when discussing recent leaks about the Google Pixel Fold, and for good reason. Major players like OnePlus, Samsung, Google, OPPO, Vivo, HUAWEI, and HONOR have all either launched or are planning to launch their foldable devices this year.

With each passing month, the list is getting bigger and bigger, and the latest company to join it is Motorola. Many rumors have circulated around regarding the upcoming 2023 Motorola Moto Razr lineup, and the recent leaks suggest that the company is well on its way to becoming a legit rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Motorola is rumored to launch its Razr 2023 lineup, consisting of the flagship Moto Razr 40 Ultra and a more affordable version called Moto Razr Lite, later this year. However, for the purpose of this article, we are going to take a look at the Razr 40 Ultra foldable, since this foldable seems to be getting the most significant updates and appears most capable of competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Major design changes on the horizon

When Motorola launched the original Razr in 2019, it followed a design that felt nostalgic yet modern. However, four years later, this design feels outdated, particularly given its small cover display and large chin below the inner display. Motorola seems to be preparing for a major design overhaul that not only matches the latest foldables like the OPPO Find N2 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 but possibly takes it a step further with a larger cover display.

Popular leaker Evan Blass leaked the Razr 2023 renders recently, showing that the smartphone will ditch the original design for a more modern design with flat edges. It will also feature a big 3.5-inch cover display that will take up almost the entire outer panel space. It will wrap around the dual-cameras and the flash, giving it a much better look compared to its competitors. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 1.9-inch display while the OPPO Find N2 features a 3.26-inch vertical display.

More so, another leak from Blass shows that the company will be offering various customization options for the cover display. Users will be able to change the font, layout, color, theme, and wallpaper of the cover display. It's still unclear whether users will be able to run full-screen apps on the cover screen, but we expect Motorola to include numerous features to take advantage of the larger display.

3 Images

Close

How Motorola can genuinely challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip dominance

It's well-known that marketing a product effectively is one thing, while establishing it as a genuine standout competitor in the market is a different thing. Samsung, so far, has been successful with its foldables primarily because they are more widely available — along with the fact that its Flip smartphones offer an exceptional hardware and software experience.

Motorola, on the other hand, has struggled on all of these fronts. Its foldable devices often don't reach major markets, and when they do, they're typically limited to a specific carrier, restricting the target audience. Motorola, just like Samsung, needs to launch its foldable devices in all key global markets and ensure compatibility with all major carriers, similar to how its Moto G smartphones are compatible with all the carriers.

Source: Pocketnow

While the hardware, at least the outer look, of the Moto Razr 2023 looks on point, it also needs to work on its software. Motorola's plain Android OS is often praised, but it lacks the features and the smoothness offered by the competitors. The company must eliminate jitters and lags throughout the OS and also improve power management for better battery life.

Additionally, the camera of Motorola smartphones often disappoints. While it uses the same sensors as its competitors, it lacks the software optimization and image processing of Samsung, Google, and Apple. The company needs to work on its camera capabilities to genuinely challenge the leading players.

While the Moto Razr 2023 is shaping up to be a 'true' Samsung Galaxy Z Flip competitor, the lingering question remains: will it truly stand out and rise to the challenge, or simply fade into the small pool of foldable smartphones? The answer, as they say, lies in the hands of time.

What are your expectations from the upcoming Moto Razr? What do you think Motorola needs to do to challenge the big players? Let us know in the comments section below!