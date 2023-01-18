Here are five things that you might not know about Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023 models).

On January 17, Apple finally revealed the highly-anticipated 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series. Boasting the brand-new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, these new models offer a significant boost in performance compared to the previous generation.

The 2023 MacBook Pro brings cutting-edge technology and includes small yet impactful features that enhance daily usage for both professionals and casual users. So, in this article, let's take a look at some of the less-known features of the 2023 MacBook Pro series:

Five MacBook Pro (2023) Features You Didn’t Know

1. Upgraded Wireless Connectivity

All the new Mac models, including the new M2 Mac mini, feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E, as we all have come to know, is an upgraded version of the Wi-Fi 6 standard and offers increased bandwidth and reduced latency for improved performance and faster speeds. So, the new MacBook Pro will not only provide faster connection reliability but also enhance performance in high-density areas.

It is, however, worth noting that some apps will need to be updated to make use of the new Wi-Fi technology. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple will need to make the Wi-Fi 6E framework available for third-party apps before they can fully utilize the faster Wi-Fi standard. Apple is working on macOS Ventura 13.2 update to bring this functionality, and it is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks.

2. Support for 8K Displays

The new MacBook Pro models have been upgraded with an HDMI 2.1 port, allowing for support of 8K display at 60Hz and 4K resolution at up to 240Hz. This is great news for anyone looking to buy these Macs for the long haul. Moreover, while Apple has not confirmed this, but the addition of the HDMI 2.1 port should also allow for dynamic HDR, which offers more colors, brightness, and contrast for a more immersive viewing experience.

3. Longest Battery Life Ever on a Mac

All the new MacBook Pro models are powered by either the M2 Pro or the M2 Max chipset. Both of these chipsets feature four power-efficiency cores, which is double the number in the previous generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. Thanks to the inclusion of more power-efficiency cores, Apple claims the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model features the longest battery life ever offered on a Mac — up to 22 hours.

4. Still Based on 5nm Technology

While we're expecting Apple to update the architecture of the new chipsets from 5nm to 3nm, it is worth pointing out that both the M2 Pro and the M2 Max chipsets are still based on the 5nm node process. As stated in a keynote video by Apple's Vice President of Platform Architecture, Tim, the company has decided to use the second-generation 5nm process for these chipsets.

Even though it is based on the 5nm node process, the new chipsets continue to push the limits of performance for the MacBook Pro lineup. The M2 Pro contains 40 billion transistors, which is 20 percent more than the ‌M1 Pro‌. On the other hand, the M2 Max takes it even further with 67 billion transistors, a significant increase of 10 billion more than the ‌‌M1 Max‌.

This increase in the number of transistors allows for faster processing speeds, improved power efficiency, and better overall performance. The new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are designed to easily handle high-demand tasks and provide a seamless user experience, all while delivering best-in-class battery life.

5. Maxed-Out Performance Comes at a Maxed-Out Price

While the starting price of the new models is the same as the previous generation, the fully maxed-out versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro now cost more than their predecessors.

2 Images

Close

The fully maxed-out version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with the M2 Max Apple Silicon, 96GB of unified memory, and 8TB SSD storage. This configuration comes at the cost of $6,499, a $400 increase from the previous generation's maxed-out 16-inch variant.

Similarly, the fully maxed-out 14-inch MacBook Pro, which features an M2 Max chipset (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 96GB of unified storage, and 8TB SSD, costs $6,299. This is also a $400 increase compared to the previous generation's maximum configuration.

Bonus: New MacBook Pro Models Ship With Color-Matched MagSafe Charging Cable

Finally, it is worth noting that the Space Gray models of the MacBook Pro now come with a Space Gray color-matched MagSafe charging cable. This is different from the previous approach, where Space Gray models were shipped with a silver MagSafe cable. This small detail is yet another example of Apple's attention to design and user experience.

Preorders for the new MacBook Pro models have begun and are expected to ship next week, with the fully upgraded models shipping in February. For professionals and enthusiasts who demand the highest level of performance, the new MacBook Pro models seem worth the investment.

What are your thoughts on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!