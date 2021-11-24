2022 Samsung wearable, laptop, and tablet line-up leaked, complete with production schedule and volume

Samsung has improved its product ecosystem a lot over the past few years. It's evident in the company's sales as well — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are in high demand, Galaxy Watch 4 is gaining the smartwatch market share, and even the mid-range A-series smartphones are doing well in the Asian markets. And remember, this is all during the pandemic. With December on the horizon, every company is looking to kickstart their 2022 with a bang — Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to launch in January 2022. And now, Samsung's full plans for 2022 have been leaked.

Some of Samsung's plans have already leaked so far. Earlier this month, a report claiming that Samsung is doubling down on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4 came out. In addition, there were leaks about the Galaxy Tab S8 series as well. The Elec has now leaked the business plans that Samsung Korea apparently shared with major partners in South Korea.

According to the leaked picture, Samsung is planning to start the production of the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 in Q1-Q2 2022. According to the leaked plans, Samsung might as well introduce a 'Lite' version of the Tab S8 after the introduction of the vanilla Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. Based on the info leaked by The Elec, it seems that Samsung is looking to produce 1.6 million units of the Tab S8 Lite and 1.2 million units of the Galaxy Tab S8. However, Samsung it seems that the Plus variant and the Ultra variant don't sell that well as the company has ordered only 900,000 and 400,000 units for the premium tablet.

Samsung will also introduce the next version of its Galaxy Watch smartwatch next year as the company has ordered the production of the "Galaxy Watch 5" in Q3-Q4, 2022 period. According to the leaked info, Samsung will also introduce next-generation Buds Pro2, Buds Live2, and Galaxy Book2 series next year.

Via: GSMArena