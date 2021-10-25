A few days ago, reliable Apple leaker Dylandkt, revealed that next year’s MacBook Air could come with a notch and white bezels, following the design of the 2021 iMac. In addition, he revealed that Apple could drop the ‘Air’ branding from 2022 MacBook Air and just call it ‘MacBook’ making the lineup ‘MacBook’ and ‘MacBook Pro.’ Now, Jon Prosser (in collaboration with Renders by Ian) has shared some images to showcase how the 2022 MacBook (Air) could look like.

The images show that the MacBook could come with the same notch Apple introduced with the 2021 MacBook Pro. As a refresher, Apple introduced its 2021 MacBook Pro lineup with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, a mini LED display, and a notch in the display. The same notch could make its appearance in the 2022 MacBook Air. Sadly, the renders show that the next year’s MacBook could also lack the Face ID module.

The renders of the 2022 M2 MacBook Air, as Jon Prosser leaked earlier, could feature white bezels — the 2021 MacBook Pro features black bezels. It could follow the same design language as the 2021 iMac with white bezels around the display, a white keyboard, and colorful chassis. It could also borrow the highly-requested MagSafe from the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup. In addition to MagSafe, the next-generation MacBook Air could also feature two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’ll come with the same full-size function key row as the 2021 MacBook Pro, Jon’s renders suggest.

It’s now yet known if Apple would improve the display by integrating the 120Hz ProMotion mini LED display into the MacBook Air. It’ll lack the ‘wedged’ design as well in favor of the slimmer MacBook Pro design, according to Jon Prosser.