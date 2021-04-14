The 2021 slate of iPhones is still months away, but rumors about some major upgrades planned for the 2022 iPhone line-up have already started swirling around. TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a fairly solid record with predictions related to upcoming Apple products, has now predicted (via Macrumors) some major upgrades for the iPhone line-up said to debut in 2022. The biggest one would be a switch to 48MP camera sensors, a first for Apple.
Apple has been using 12MP sensors for a while now. Right now, you’ll find three 12MP sensors on the iPhone 12 Pro models, and a pair of 12MP sensors on the vanilla iPhone 12 and its Mini sibling. Yes, even Android phones that cost one-fourth of an iPhone 12 today come equipped with a 48MP camera, but Apple’s work with 12MP cameras still yields arguably the best smartphone camera experience out there, especially when it comes to video capture. However, it is now apparently a time to make the 48MP upgrade.