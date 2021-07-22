The next generation of budget iPhone SE could arrive as early as in the first half of 2022, and it might look very similar to the iPhone 8, and the already existing iPhone SE model. It’ll likely have upgraded internals and a few other features to stay up-to-date.

According to Nikkei Asia (via MacRumors), the iPhone SE 2022 model will feature Apple’s A15 chipset, the same SoC that will also be in the iPhone 13 series in 2021. It will also have 5G, provided by the Qualcomm X60 chip. Other rumors claimed that the new iPhone SE would feature an A14 chipset rather than the A15.

The design of the next SE will likely stay similar to the current model and come with the same 4.7-inch LCD display, rather than either a larger LCD or an OLED panel. The report doesn’t mention whether the new SE will have a Home button or the gesture navigation, but given the same design, it’s very likely to retain the Touch ID functionality on the new 2022 model.

The report also claims that the 2022 iPhone flagship lineup will lack the 5.4-inch mini model, since the iPhone 12 mini sales proved to be disappointing, and the production of the iPhone 12 mini has also stopped a lot earlier than expected. On the other hand, Apple is expected to introduce a larger iPhone 14 Max alongside the standard iPhone 14. This would mainly feature the same features as the standard iPhone 14, but have a larger display and a bigger battery.

The report also mentions that the iPhone 13 lineup should begin mass production next month, and Apple is also expected to produce up to 95 million units by the end of January. Apple is expected to make 230 million iPhones in 2021 alone, which will be an increase of 11% compared to 2020.