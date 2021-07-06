2022-iPhone-14-Max-could-be-more-affordable

Apple is currently working hard making sure that production of the iPhone 13 series is going smoothly and that it can complete by the time it launches, reportedly in the third week of September. But that’s not the only thing Apple is working on, they’re also building the next generation of iPhone 14 devices, which will launch in 2022.

According to a report from Apple analyst (via MacRumors), Min Chi-Kuo, a new larger flagship device would join the standard model at a more affordable price, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It would likely be called “iPhone 14 Max”.

The iPhone 14 Max would likely be equipped with the same 6.7-inch display and frame, have 120Hz high refresh rate display and the same ultra-wide lens. It’s expected to have most of the same features as the standard model, the iPhone 14 would have, but in a bigger form factor with a larger battery and display.

There would very likely not be an iPhone 14 mini model, the iPhone 13 mini is expected to be the last one for a while, which is mainly because the iPhone 12 mini performed poorly in sales. Apple has also shut down production of the iPhone 12 mini recently.

Having a larger standard iPhone would more than likely increase sales and could potentially make it the most popular iPhone in Apple’s lineup, since most people tend to go for a larger device that has more screen real estate and often a much better battery life. Considering that the mini didn’t do well, it seems reasonable to think that a larger one would do a lot better, especially if it has the very same features as the standard iPhone. I personally could see this as a $800-$899 device, that would make it perfect for those wanting a larger phone, but don’t want to spend $1099 for the Pro Max model.