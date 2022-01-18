2022 iPad Pro could feature MagSafe wireless charging underneath the Apple logo

The iPad Pro has always been Apple's best iPad. The company first introduces all the new features in its flagship iPad first before bringing it to the other iPads (such as the small bezel design). The Cupertino giant has been rumored to be working on bringing wireless MagSafe charging to the iPad Pro with the 2022 model. However, a new report from 9to5Mac suggests that Apple has reportedly hit a roadblock in bringing the wireless charging capability to the iPad Pro.

According to the report, Apple has been testing a number of design prototypes with glass back and wireless charging. However, according to the report, the glass design may have been scrapped. Sources have told 9to5Mac that Apple is scared of using glass for the back of the iPad since it will make the whole body fragile and easier to damage. Using the current iPad Pro like Aluminum back would increase its toughness, but that would mean no wireless charging.

As per the report, Apple is testing one more implementation in which the Apple logo on the back is made out of glass — like the new MacBook Pro models. The MagSafe wireless charging receiver would be placed on the back of the glass-made Apple logo and thus enable MagSafe charging on the iPad Pro. Here's what their report says:

According to our sources, the company has developed iPad Pro prototypes with a larger Apple logo (similar to the one on the new MacBook Pro), but this one is made of glass. As a result, power would be transmitted through the glass logo. The prototype also has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.

The report also cites that this charging tech would be faster than the 15W MagSafe wireless charging found in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. In addition, Apple is also testing a large battery in the 2022 model, according to the report. Apple is also testing a new iPhone 13-like camera module and planning to launch the 2022 iPad Pro with the upcoming M2 chipset. Moreover, Apple could introduce a variant with a screen larger than 12.8-inch this year, according to 9to5Mac.

Will no MagSafe wireless charging on the 2022 iPad Pro be a deal-breaker for you? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 9to5Mac