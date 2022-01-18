The next iPad could be the last iPad with Touch ID home button and large bezels

In spite of having large bezels, Touch ID home button, and LCD display, the basic iPad is still one of the best-selling iPads for Apple. The basic 9th Generation iPad comes with an A13 Bionic chip — the same chip used in iPhone 11 series — and supports Apple Pencil. For the $329 price tag, the basic iPad offers a lot for an everyday household tablet. However, a lot of customers complain about its old design, even though it uses fast internals.

If you've been holding yourself from buying an iPad and waiting for a redesign, you're in for some bad news. According to the reliable leaker Dylan (@dylandkt), Apple's 2022 iPad, which would be the 10th Gen iPad, will still not feature a redesign or a design overhaul. It'll come with the same 10.2-inch LCD display as the current-gen iPad.

Even though it will come with the same design, the next-gen iPad is said to come with a spec bump. According to the leaker, it will have an upgraded A14 Bionic chipset (the chipset used in the iPhone 12 series), 5G capable modem, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 support, lightning connector, and more. Though Dylan doesn't say anything about it, the 10th Gen iPad might also bring support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Apple will likely keep the price of the iPad the same, i.e., it will likely start at $329 for the Wi-Fi-only model. The leaker says that Apple is on track to launch it towards the end of the year — it's likely that Apple will launch it alongside the iPhone 14 series at its fall event (just like last year).

Lastly, according to Dylan, Apple's 2023 iPad will feature a design refresh. If it follows the same design cycle as the iPad Air, the company could remove the Touch ID Home Button and large screen bezels for small bezels and Touch ID in the power button in next year's iPad. But it's only speculation at this point in time.

Would you buy the 2022 10th Gen iPad if it keeps the same old design (large screen bezels and Touch ID in Home Button) but with better internals? Is the old design a deal-breaker for you? Or would you wait for the 2023 iPad refresh when it will reportedly come with a new design? Let us know in the comments section below!