Gurman: 2022 iMac Pro to come with same design as M1 iMac, AirPods Pro 2 to feature stem-less design

Apple is set to launch a load of products this year. From iPhone SE with 5G to iPad Air with faster internals and a new Mac, a lot of products are expected to be announced this Spring with iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and more products coming in the fall. Reputed Apple leaker Mark Gurman has now revealed a number of features that we can expect on the products that could debut in the Spring 2022 event.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch a rebranded iMac Pro in 2022. It will be "bigger than the current 24-inch", probably 27-inch, but will come with a similar design as the M1 iMac Apple announced in the Spring of 2021. He expects the larger iMac model to be powered by M1 Max and M1 Pro chipsets. This goes against the prediction of Dylan who recently claimed that Apple will launch a fourth-generation M1 chipset with 2022 iMac Pro.

Interestingly, Apple is saving the M2 chipset for the 2022 MacBook Air. The second-generation M-series chipset is said to be coming with a number of upgrades, but as 9to5Mac notes, the chipset won't be as powerful as the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. It would make sense for Apple to launch the iMac Pro with a more chip (M1 Pro/Max) and not the M2 chipset.

"My expectation is that we’ll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro. That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro. I’d also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac." — Mark Gurman

In addition to the iMac Pro, Apple is cooking a "big update" for AirPods Pro. According to Bloomberg, Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a more compact stem-less design. According to the rumor, the 2022 AirPods Pro could look similar to Beats Studio Buds released last year. The upcoming earbuds are also said to feature motion sensors that would enable fitness tracking capabilities.

