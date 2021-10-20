Apple just unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The 2021 new MacBook Pro from Apple comes with fast M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, a new design, more I/O ports, and a display with a notch. But this isn’t where Apple leaks stop. Apple is already preparing for future products and the company is planning to launch a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED and the 120Hz ProMotion technology in the early part of 2022, according to analyst Ross Young.

OK, tweeted too early. The 27" MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1'22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz – 120Hz variable refresh…Sorry for the confusion! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 20, 2021

According to reliable leaker Young, Apple will announce the 27-inch iMac with mini LED in Q1 2022. He says that the desktop will support variable refresh rates, from 24Hz to 120Hz like the newly launched MacBook Pro models. Earlier, Young predicted that it will be the successor to Pro Display XDR and will be an external monitor, however, he later clarified that it will be a full-blown desktop like the 2021 24-inch iMac.

Apple updated its iMac lineup with an M-series processor earlier this year. The company unveiled its new colorful 24-inch iMac, however, it didn’t release a 27-inch version. Tim Cook says that Apple is in the second year into its transition to Apple Silicon and the leaker now predicts Apple to release a new 27-inch iMac next year with an M-series chip. It will probably share some of the features with the newly launched 2021 MacBook Pro models, apart from the mini LED 120Hz ProMotion display, such as M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, and more.

Via: MacRumors